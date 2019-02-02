Tennant (TNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm presently has a $65.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tennant Company is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, significantly reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant’s global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant has manufacturing operations in Minneapolis, MN; Holland, MI; Louisville, KY; Chicago, IL; Uden, The Netherlands; São Paulo, Brazil; and Shanghai, China; and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 80 countries. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tennant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 53,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,397. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $86.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,465,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $5,774,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,874,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,377,000 after buying an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 852,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,769,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

