Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Holdings Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2,675.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 246.7% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

TECK opened at $23.53 on Friday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/teck-resources-ltd-teck-holdings-lifted-by-wetherby-asset-management-inc.html.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.