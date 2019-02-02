TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Holdings Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 404,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $30,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,005,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,867,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,192,000 after buying an additional 47,769 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 615,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,231,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,095,398.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

NYSE:FTI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $34.39.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

