Teachers Advisors LLC Buys 17,156 Shares of BBX Capital Corp (BBX)

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BBX Capital worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 355.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 3,052,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 197,786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 66.8% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,182,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 473,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 312.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 559,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 180,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBX opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. BBX Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $598.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.78.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that BBX Capital Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. BBX Capital’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

In other BBX Capital news, Director Andrew R. Jr. Cagnetta bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on BBX Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

