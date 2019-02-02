TD Securities Increases Open Text (OTEX) Price Target to $45.00

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated an average rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,965. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.01.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $735.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.81 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Open Text by 813.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Open Text by 206.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

