TCG BDC Inc (CGBD) Receives $16.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TCG BDC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th.

CGBD stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. TCG BDC has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.12 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.06%.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Michael Anthony Hart acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $101,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 23,525 shares of company stock worth $356,265 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in TCG BDC by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,111,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 499,524 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

