Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,356,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,716 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 48.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -846.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

