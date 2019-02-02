Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Receives $9.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEDU. BidaskClub raised shares of Tarena International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarena International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.80 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. CLSA set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tarena International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Tarena International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

Get Tarena International alerts:

NASDAQ TEDU traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 13,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,682. Tarena International has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $362.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tarena International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tarena International by 46.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 182,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tarena International by 9.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tarena International in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tarena International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tarena International in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.