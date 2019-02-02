TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,927,000 after purchasing an additional 926,316 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at about $91,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 132.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 899,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,176,000 after purchasing an additional 512,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 26.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,318,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 489,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2,484.7% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 429,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $583.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Gabelli started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/take-two-interactive-software-inc-ttwo-shares-sold-by-atlas-capital-advisors-llc.html.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.