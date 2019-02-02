Tableau Software (DATA) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Positive”

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) was downgraded by research analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DATA. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. First Analysis raised shares of Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

NYSE:DATA opened at $130.43 on Thursday. Tableau Software has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $131.82.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tableau Software news, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $1,713,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,148.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $427,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,733,591.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,244,248 shares of company stock valued at $140,585,870. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Tableau Software by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

