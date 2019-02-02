T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.16% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $34,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW opened at $94.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 5,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $523,901.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,957,395.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

