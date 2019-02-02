Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Short Interest Update

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,528,166 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 10,226,851 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,587,858 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

SNV opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Synovus Financial to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.48.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allen J. Gula sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $52,206.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,433.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kessel D. Stelling acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Short Interest Update” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/synovus-financial-corp-snv-short-interest-update.html.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.