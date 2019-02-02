SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,621,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michelle Draper sold 1,748 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total value of $416,793.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total value of $148,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $330.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.24.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $333.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The bank reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $673.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WARNING: “SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/svb-financial-group-sivb-shares-sold-by-new-york-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.