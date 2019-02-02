Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Superior Drilling Products reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Superior Drilling Products.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 million.

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Drilling Products (SDPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.