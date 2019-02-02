SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report issued on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $89.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,000 shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $162,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493,628.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,315. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 437.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

