SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd (ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Athene in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $5.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. Athene had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, January 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $67.00 target price on Athene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors.

