SunTrust Banks Comments on PDC Energy Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.85) earnings per share. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDCE has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Capital set a $77.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $33.14 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director David C. Parke sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $28,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $506,524.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.