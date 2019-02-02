SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Get SunCoke Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXCP opened at $13.83 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $630.07 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.57%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.97%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners by 1,451.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 22.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 45.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares in the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.