Sun Communities (SUI) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.92

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.92 and last traded at $109.22, with a volume of 3848 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.11%.

In related news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $248,208.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,784,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,779,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,682,000 after buying an additional 105,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,002,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 3,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/sun-communities-sui-hits-new-12-month-high-at-108-92.html.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 370 communities comprising over 127,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.