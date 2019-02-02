Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Decreases Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in PG&E were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,007,000 after buying an additional 639,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,007,000 after buying an additional 639,656 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 18,979,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,260,000 after buying an additional 14,479,790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after buying an additional 4,459,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $13.08 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.46.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PG&E from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PG&E from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Citigroup raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

