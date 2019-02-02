Subrahman Chandrasekar Purchases 100,000 Shares of Asian Television Network International (SAT) Stock

Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Director Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,605,018 shares in the company, valued at C$2,324,702.52.

Subrahman Chandrasekar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 16th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 100,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 15,500 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,170.00.

On Monday, December 24th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 23,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,990.00.

On Friday, December 21st, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 100,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,000.00.

On Monday, December 17th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 50,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 9th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 50,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

On Friday, December 14th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 100,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 11th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 50,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, December 7th, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 500 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$75.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, Subrahman Chandrasekar purchased 39,000 shares of Asian Television Network International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,800.00.

CVE SAT opened at C$0.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. Asian Television Network International has a one year low of C$0.12 and a one year high of C$0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 54 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service and 5 Bollywood movie channels, as well as 3 sports channels, 7 news channels, 6 music channels, 4 lifestyle channels, 3 Chinese channels, 7 Punjabi channels, and various regional language channels.

