Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $863,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,078 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stryker to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

NYSE SYK opened at $177.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 26.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stryker Co. (SYK) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/stryker-co-syk-shares-sold-by-first-manhattan-co.html.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.