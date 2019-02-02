Stryker Co. (SYK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Stryker in a report issued on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $195.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.54.

NYSE:SYK opened at $177.31 on Thursday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $991,737,000 after purchasing an additional 253,732 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,822,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stryker by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,448,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $435,050,000 after acquiring an additional 928,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Stryker by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,684,169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 346,040 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Stryker by 987.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,657,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,479 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $69,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,078 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.