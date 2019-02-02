Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $771,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNL opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Net Lease Inc has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 105.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Global Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

