Strategic Education (STRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have broadly outperformed its industry in a year's time. Its earnings estimates for 2018 and 2019 have remained stable over the past 60 days. Strong new student enrollment at Strayer University owing to its continuous focus on undergraduate programs will drive growth. Both the universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs, designed specifically to meet the educational needs of working adult, is encouraging. Also, its focus on competency-based and non-degree programs bode well. However, continuous decline in revenue per student due to tuition cuts and an unfavorable mix of students toward lower undergraduate tuition are causes of concern. In addition, the company is exposed to seasonal fluctuations and rising government interference, which is likely to hamper its performance in the near term.”

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of STRA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.42. 146,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,885. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $154.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The health services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. Strategic Education had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,057.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd A. Milano bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.53 per share, with a total value of $34,308.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,585.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,295. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,976 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Strategic Education by 104.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,158 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Strategic Education by 87.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Strategic Education by 96.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University and Capella University that provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.