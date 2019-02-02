StoneCastle Financial (BANX) vs. Wright Investors Service (WISH) Head-To-Head Contrast

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) and Wright Investors Service (OTCMKTS:WISH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

StoneCastle Financial has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors Service has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

StoneCastle Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Wright Investors Service does not pay a dividend. StoneCastle Financial pays out 95.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for StoneCastle Financial and Wright Investors Service, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCastle Financial 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wright Investors Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

StoneCastle Financial presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given StoneCastle Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe StoneCastle Financial is more favorable than Wright Investors Service.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Wright Investors Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCastle Financial 75.91% N/A N/A Wright Investors Service N/A -17.81% -16.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneCastle Financial and Wright Investors Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCastle Financial $17.37 million 7.81 $12.03 million $1.59 13.03 Wright Investors Service $5.41 million 1.80 -$1.29 million N/A N/A

StoneCastle Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors Service.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.2% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of StoneCastle Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of Wright Investors Service shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

StoneCastle Financial beats Wright Investors Service on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations. It also manages various accounts, such as discretionary investment accounts, individual retirement accounts, and 401k plans, as well as accounts for non-corporate fiduciaries comprising trustees, executors, guardians, personal representatives, attorneys, and other professionals to support high net worth investors and other individual investors; and provides a family of mutual funds. In addition, the company offers research products for institutional investors that include Wright Reports, a research report providing approximately 10 years of fundamental information for approximately 35,000 companies in 63 countries; and One-Page Report, a company specific single page report with approximately 10 years of history that contains valuation ratios, earnings, and dividends. Its research products also comprise Wright Industry Averages Reports, which are consolidated reports prepared on a Global and Regional basis for various industries; corporateInformation.com, an online commercial Website that offers subscription access to the universe of Wright Reports; Wright Fiduciary Lists; and Wright FIRST Investment Research Service, a financial management service to portfolio, trust, and investment professionals. The company is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.