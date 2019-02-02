Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Texas Roadhouse Put Options (TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 522 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 put options.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $60.78 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $53.05 and a 1 year high of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $426,166.02. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,730.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth $201,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Texas Roadhouse Put Options (TXRH)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/stock-traders-purchase-high-volume-of-texas-roadhouse-put-options-txrh.html.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of October 29, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 575 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.