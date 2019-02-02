Stock Spirits Group (STCK) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).

STCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.

LON STCK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.04). 913,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,778. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Stock Spirits Group’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.

