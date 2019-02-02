Stock Spirits Group (STCK) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 220 ($2.87).
STCK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Friday, December 7th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th.
LON STCK traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 233 ($3.04). 913,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,778. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 155.50 ($2.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.18).
Stock Spirits Group Company Profile
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits primarily in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello under approximately 45 brand names. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries.
