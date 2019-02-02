Steven C. Good Sells 3,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Steven C. Good sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $89.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $90.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $303.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Steven C. Good Sells 3,500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/steven-c-good-sells-3500-shares-of-osi-systems-inc-osis-stock.html.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.