Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 795 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 47.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,337.17.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,118.62 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $977.66 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $783.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

