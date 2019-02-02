STEP Energy Services Ltd (STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a C$5.75 target price on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

STEP opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.59. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.65 and a 12-month high of C$12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.50.

In other STEP Energy Services news, insider Robert W. Sprinkhuysen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.70 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Also, insider Michael Grant Kelly purchased 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,560.00.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

