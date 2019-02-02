Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.40

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 149023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

In other news, CFO W. Todd Huskinson bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert T. Ladd bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $83,655.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 115,100 shares of company stock worth $1,438,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $4,311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

