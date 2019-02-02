State Street Corp (STT) Position Lessened by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,059 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in State Street by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 97,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,559 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in State Street by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.36.

State Street stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $57.87 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. State Street had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

