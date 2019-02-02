Staffline Group (STAF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $655.00

Staffline Group Plc (LON:STAF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 655 ($8.56) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.75), with a volume of 785742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.07).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Monday, January 7th.

In related news, insider Chris Pullen bought 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,236 ($16.15) per share, for a total transaction of £19,973.76 ($26,099.26).

Staffline Group Company Profile (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

