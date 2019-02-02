ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.
Shares of SBAZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975. ST BK CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.04.
ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile
