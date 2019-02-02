ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter.

Shares of SBAZ traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 1,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975. ST BK CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.04.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Mohave State Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as college savings plans.

