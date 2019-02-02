SSR Mining (SSRM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.25 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of -0.35. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SSR Mining by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.