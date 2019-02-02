Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (SSIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sqn Secured Income Fund stock opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Friday. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 99.22 ($1.30).

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

