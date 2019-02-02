Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Spirit AeroSystems updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.35-7.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.35-7.60 EPS.

SPR opened at $87.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $41,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,769.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John A. Pilla sold 9,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $810,024.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,962.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

