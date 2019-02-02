SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (EWX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,945 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.84% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

