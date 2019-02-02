SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Stake Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 637.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $95.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

