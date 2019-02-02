SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Position Reduced by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $83.99 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $101.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

