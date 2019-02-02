SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is SimpliFi Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 4.0% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $270.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4354 per share. This represents a $5.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

