SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Position Increased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,819.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $31.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

