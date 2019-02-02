SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) Short Interest Update

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,099,880 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the December 31st total of 8,412,287 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,211,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
SPDW stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.54 and a 1-year high of $32.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,122.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 114.7% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
