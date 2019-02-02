SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.

NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $48.27 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $48.44.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

