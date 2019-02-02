SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st.
NYSEARCA:TFI opened at $48.27 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $48.44.
SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.