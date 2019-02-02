SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) Short Interest Down 86.9% in January

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 296,833 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the December 31st total of 2,259,368 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,373,975 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Live Your Vision LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $13.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

