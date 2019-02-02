SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

FLRN opened at $30.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/02/spdr-bloomberg-barclays-investment-grade-floating-rate-etf-flrn-plans-dividend-increase-0-08-per-share.html.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.