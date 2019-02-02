Sparks 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $113.00 (SPK)

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Sparks coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Sparks has a total market capitalization of $29,809.00 and approximately $113.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sparks has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sparks alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 6,151,059 coins and its circulating supply is 5,323,340 coins. The official website for Sparks is www.sparkscoin.io . Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sparks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sparks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.