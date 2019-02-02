Spark Energy (SPKE) versus Genie Energy (GNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Spark Energy has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genie Energy has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

31.9% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Genie Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Spark Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Genie Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Genie Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spark Energy pays out -152.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Energy and Genie Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $798.05 million 0.36 $18.85 million ($0.48) -17.38 Genie Energy $264.20 million 0.83 -$6.99 million N/A N/A

Spark Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and Genie Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy 1.38% 11.17% 2.90% Genie Energy 3.42% 32.68% 13.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spark Energy and Genie Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50 Genie Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spark Energy currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.86%. Given Spark Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than Genie Energy.

Summary

Spark Energy beats Genie Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 1,042,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services. The company also holds an 86.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

