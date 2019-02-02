SPAR Group (SGRP) vs. CBIZ (CBZ) Head-To-Head Survey

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SPAR Group and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CBIZ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -1.03% 4.21% 1.66% CBIZ 7.34% 11.30% 5.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPAR Group and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $181.38 million 0.07 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A CBIZ $855.34 million 1.27 $50.37 million $0.87 22.45

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Summary

CBIZ beats SPAR Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company's project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services. The Benefits and Insurance Services practice group offers group health benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, and payroll and HR consulting. The National Practices practice group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. Through its subsidiaries, the company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. has approximately 100 offices in the United States. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

